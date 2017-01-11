This Fruit Is So Damn Adorable I Don't Even Know if I Want to Eat It

Surprisingly, the easiest way to get your hands on a sour gherkin is to grow them yourself, as seeds are cheap and fairly simple to grow in most home gardens.

You'd be hard-pressed to find these lil' guys at any major fruit outlets right now (supermarkets, delis, garbage cans outside Jamba Juice, etc.) so if you really are adverse to growing cucamelons/waiting several months to eat one, your best bet may be to scoping out local farmers' markets. If not, you can always paint your grapes green and try not to think too hard.