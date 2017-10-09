Food & Drink

An NYC Bakery is Putting Celebrity Portraits on Cookies

By Published On 05/12/2016 By Published On 05/12/2016

Hello, it's me. Cupcake Market co-owner and pastry chef Sarah Silverman (not that one) has painted a cat eye you won't soon forget on her most recent celebrity cookie portrait. Yes, there's a cookie version of Adele.

Silverman bakes up some seriously spot-on portrait cookies of your favorite celebs and pop icons, including presidential candidates Bernie, Trump, and Hillary (the latter of which now sells for $20, it's so popular), and is slated to reveal David Bowie, Harrison Ford, and Bill Murray this summer. These cookies are practically the size of your face, and each one is hand-painted for up to sixteen hours.

Watch below as our favorite superstar is transformed into the one and only dessert you'll ever need.

