How This Curry Chicken Dish Made Chef Suzanne Barr’s Dreams Come True

Next, you must understand that in order to get comfortable in the kitchen, you have to overcome the fear of not getting it right. “Something we say in the Caribbean is, ‘Cook with good hand.’ And what that means to me is, we all have a good hand. And that is one with intention, with love, and with passion.”

While Barr’s mother used store-bought curry spice for this dish, Barr puts her own stamp on it with a homemade spice blend that she throws together on a cast iron pan. She believes this step is integral to achieving a unique flavor. “Because of the seasoned love that I’ve put into my cast iron pan, those natural oils from previous dishes are now blending and warming up the spices,” she says. If you have some spice left over, store it in a Mason jar for later use, or gift it to a friend. “Trust me, it will leave people with so much joy.”

Another key ingredient is the Scotch bonnet pepper, a cultivar of the habanero that’s “the perfume of anything from the Caribbean,” Barr says. She explains the misconception that Scotch bonnet makes Caribbean food unique because of its fiery nature. “It’s actually the complexity of flavors and the timing of when those flavors are released. These floral notes hit your sensory first, and then comes the heat.”

To get things cooking, you’ll need to brown chicken in a pan with the homemade curry spice, onions, and garlic. Then you add chicken stock and the Scotch bonnet for a simmer, eventually working in potatoes and coconut milk. “You’re starting from the bottom of the pot and you’re building flavor, step by step,” Barr explains. And If you don’t eat chicken, try subbing in tofu, eggplant, or okra.

Barr describes the process as a slow approach to cooking. “It’s a dish that is most memorable when you can take your time making it and absorb the process of grinding each seed and each spice,” she says. “Stirring it slowly with that wooden spoon. Cooking it in your favorite pot that connects you back to home, or to someone that meant something to you and your desire to cook a meal."