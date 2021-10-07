How to Make the Dalgona Candy from ‘Squid Game’

Before it horrified audiences glued to Squid Game everywhere and sparked hundreds of TikTok recipe videos, dalgona was just a fun memory and childhood candy to JinJoo Lee—the chef and writer behind popular Korean food blog, Kimchimari.

“I saw them all the time when we were kids at every street corner in the neighborhood—these little pop-up tents with a parasol [where] an old man was selling candy,” she says. “They would make the candy, press the shape, and they would sell it to the kids and their challenge was exactly the way the game actually appears in Squid Game: to cut out the shape without breaking it.”

The consequences for losing, however, weren’t nearly as grim as Netflix's latest hit series. “If you cut out the shape without breaking it and you take it back to the vendor, then he gives you another candy, or a toy,” Lee explains. “Because there’s a little bit of a gambling element there, kids were hooked and we totally grew up on it.”

Although Lee doesn’t know the precise history of dalgona candy, food—and particularly sweet treats—were difficult to find following the Korean War in the mid-’50s. Candy was considered a luxury, but dalgona was easier to make because it only required two ingredients: glucose and baking soda. The glucose-based candy is what is known as dalgona, whereas the recipe that swaps out sugar for glucose is actually called ppopgi.

“Originally, they were two different things, but over the years the glucose version totally disappeared,” Lee says The term dalgona has now come to represent both versions of the candy.