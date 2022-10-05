Dangle Supply Is the Ultimate Outdoor Brand for Stoners

Like many Pacific Northwest youngsters, cannabis was a key to teenage rebellion for the pseudo-anonymous Dangle Supply co-founder, C. Frazer. Trips to the hardware store meant hunting for tubing he’d use to connect two-liter soda bottles that would become a homemade gravity bong. Frazer also was a modest green thumb, growing a few plants underneath an abandoned school in his Eugene, Oregon neighborhood with some friends—not to sell or to have great weed, more so to see if they could.

“You wouldn’t believe the things we built. Classic improv pieces—of course, the can, the apple. I distinctly remember rolling a joint with a cattail leaf or something one time,” he laughs. “We’re probably lucky it didn’t kill us.”

His youth spent engineering ways to grow and smoke weed has now birthed a brand based off of Frazer’s cannabis creativity and love of the outdoors. In his 20s, Frazer visited Montana to ski and summer with friends until he decided to eventually move to Bozeman in 2015. He had a gig teaching graphic design at Montana State University. In his spare time, he explored nature and, well, consumed it, too.

During these years, Frazer had noticed something. “It had become a fashionable thing to attach a mug to the exterior of your backpack, so it was just hanging there in selfies,” says Frazer of the Instagram trend of the moment. “We thought that was so silly—the idea of this dangling mug being the cool thing to do—you’d have to wash it out just to be able to use it once you set up camp. Just put it inside your bag.”

He and his buddies wanted to poke some fun at the trendy status symbol, so they brainstormed something much funnier to dangle from a backpack: a bong. The problem: they couldn’t exactly dangle a glass bong off a zipper pull. Or could they?

“At the same time, my business partner happened to be learning how to weld his own bike frame. He had titanium scraps lying around, so we were like, ‘Let’s just make it out of that.’”