Make These Dark Cherry Varenyky to Honor the Cuisine of Ukraine

Growing up, Anna Voloshyna was not allowed to cook. Her mom and grandmother made a hard and fast rule that she couldn’t use the stove until she was 16. So on weekends when her matriarchs made hundreds of varenyky, or Ukrainian dumplings, she would take a backseat.

“My mom and grandma would chat and gossip, and I was in charge of arranging all of them in rows,” Voloshyna remembers. “I was able to pick the fillings—cabbage, cherry, potatoes. We would eat some and freeze the rest. My grandma had a separate freezer just for varenyky and dumplings.”

This was the way of life in her small town of Snihurivka in South Ukraine, about 120 miles from historic Odessa. Home cooking was how people survived since there were barely any restaurants open after the fall of the USSR in 1991. It was also a way to preserve Ukrainian identity, something the Soviet occupation tried to eradicate for nearly 70 years.

The country’s distinct culinary culture is on full display in Voloshyna’s new cookbook, Budmo!, which means “let us be,” and is being released later this month. In it, she details her upbringing and traditions she retained upon moving to the United States, as well as nearly 100 recipes—from soups to crepes to pickles—that showcase Ukraine’s culinary history.

“I wanted to educate people about Ukrainian cuisine. Especially right now, it’s important to tell people we are not Russia,” she says. “We are at war, fighting for our culinary culture and identity as a nation. The book was done before the war started. The original subtitle was ‘festive recipes from Ukraine,’ but I changed it to ‘recipes from a Ukrainian kitchen’ because there is a lot of pain right now. I hope this can be a tiny bridge to our culture.”

Voloshyna, herself, has been a cultural bridge to her home country. She moved to Kiev for college at the age of 17, and brought her family’s traditions with her. In her dorm room, she and her friends would drink wine and use the empty bottles to shape spimini, or meat dumplings, and make crepes and heaping bowls of borscht. “We started hosting cooking parties and everyone would come over,” she recalls.