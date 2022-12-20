The Key to Perfect Miso Soup Is Homemade Dashi Broth

But there’s more to umami than glutamic acid. Dashi Okume wants to make sure that, when choosing your ingredients, you’re also hitting other nucleotides like inosinate and guanylate. Whatever market you choose to source your ingredients from, Miyajima recommends combining “a bit of inosinic acid from dried bonito and a dried, small fish, glutamic acid from dried kelp or vegetables, and guanylic acid from dried mushrooms.”

The team at Dashi Okume uses a golden ratio of 5:3:3:1. Think something like 50% dried bonito, 30% dried anchovies, 10% kombu, and 10% shiitake mushrooms. “Combining a bit of everything makes the level of umami about eight times higher than just using a single ingredient,” Miyajima says. And if you’d like to opt for a vegetarian option, try experimenting with dried mushrooms as well as dried vegetables, like tomatoes, celery, and cabbage.

When heating your ingredients in water, make sure to keep your boil to just under 5 minutes. Otherwise, things can get bitter, and “kelp, if you boil it too much, will make your soup sticky,” Miyajima says. But don’t be so quick to toss those ingredients in the bin. They can experience another life in what Miyajima refers to as the “second dashi.” “It’s going to be less tasty and have less umami as the first, but it’s still useful,” he says. Or, you can simply chop your ingredients up into small pieces and combine them with soy sauce, mirin, sake, and sugar to create a furikake seasoning.

Homemade dashi boasts a number of health benefits, as you’re extracting all the nutrients from foods rich in protein and vitamins. Kombu alone, for example, is high in iodine, calcium, iron, magnesium, and contains folate as well as Vitamins C and K. “You also use less sodium in your cooking if you use dashi, because umami covers the taste of saltiness,” Miyajima says.

Just as umami isn’t exclusive to Japanese cuisine—it makes an appearance in tomatoes, anchovies, and aged Parmesan, which are heavily featured in Italian food—neither is dashi. Use it in place of water when making a curry, or in place of salt when boiling pasta water. Add it to clam chowder for an extra taste of the ocean. Once you make a homemade batch, you’ll find an excuse to add it to anything.