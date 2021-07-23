A Day in the Life of a Maine Lobsterman

Around 5 am: There’s a legal hauling time that you have to keep an eye on, that’s the legal point when I can use my gaff to pick up the first buoy and start bringing traps aboard. The legal hauling time in Maine in the summer is 30 minutes before sunrise, so we watch the clock and right at that point, we turn the hauling handle and we go to work.

Midday: Most of the time, I do 400 traps a day. We use what’s called strings of traps. I have two traps attached to one line going to the surface with a buoy on it. And then, I put groups of 10 of those in a straight line, we call that a string. We haul one buoy up at a time, and the two traps come aboard the boat. We will rebait them when they come aboard, take all the lobsters out, and measure them. We measure each lobster from the eye socket to the base of the tail—the minimum size is 3¼ inches and the maximum is 5 inches.

Maine is one of the only states that has an undersized and oversized measure, and anything that is outside of those measurements gets thrown back, along with egg-bearing lobsters that we throw back to allow to breed every year. I really think we have the best, most sustainable lobster fishery in the Atlantic Ocean, and we continue to reap those rewards. There are a lot of sharp rocks down there, things get broken here or there, so I like to give the traps a quick glance. If it’s all good to go, we'll set the trap right back out and circle around, and then go to the next one and just continue doing that same routine over and over and over.

Around 4 pm: I step aboard the boat at four o’clock in the morning. And generally, I don't get off my boat until four or five o’clock in the evening. We definitely put our time in and there’s no 40-hour week with this.

5 pm: I sail all the way back home and pull up along the wharf. And actually, it’s owned by my uncle, and he’s the buyer. So I will hoist up all the lobsters we catch and we put them into 100-pound crates, it’s like a plastic tote that floats. We stack them in there. We put about 100 pounds in each one. And we’ll hoist it down to the wharf, and then weigh it. My uncle will write us a slip for what we caught that day. Then we pick up whatever bait and fuel that I need for the next day, and that’s that.