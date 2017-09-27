Deep-Fried Butter

Ingredients: 1 1⁄2 cups unsalted Irish butter, room temperature

1⁄2 cup light brown sugar, packed

3 1⁄2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1⁄4 tsp sea salt

1 cup buttermilk

2 large eggs, beaten

2 tbsp granulated sugar

Canola oil

1⁄4 cup confectioners sugar



Special Supplies:

Spring-loaded melon baller

Stockpot

Candy/deep fry thermometer

Skewers baking sheet paper towels