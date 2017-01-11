Food & Drink

Watch These Idiots Massively Fail at Deep-Frying Turkeys

By Published On 11/22/2016 By Published On 11/22/2016
frying turkey
Touch Press/Youtube

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

It's that special time of year. The streets go quiet. The smell of pumpkin spice is in the air... wait, no, that smell's a mix of burning propane and hot oil. And that silence is constantly broken by some jackass yelling because he just tried to deep-fry a turkey and instead nearly started a five-alarm fire on his face. Don't be that guy. But definitely laugh at him and some of his compatriots with these incredible turkey-frying fails.

Bro MyGod/Youtube

"Everybody should get back... like, a lot"

Sorry, pops. Trying to fry your Christmas turkey on that nice wood deck you built wasn't the smartest move.

philferguson1/Youtube

Short, silent, and not so sweet

Just put this vid on loop, turn on some Metallica, and watch that sucker burn.

Viral Spun/youtube

"Watch your feet!"

A barefoot old man dressed in a festive Hawaiian shirt attempts to deep-fry a turkey in his backyard. You’ll never guess what happens next...

terosh7/youtube

"It's gonna be delicious"

Note: If you’re homemade turkey fryer turns into a fireball, don't throw dirt on it.

tobian226/youtube

"Call 9-1-1. Now."

The best part about this video is when the guys try to drop the turkey into a pot that’s ALREADY ON FIRE.

Deanna Holub/Youtube

"I guess you guys are going to be baking turkeys tomorrow"

Why in Butterball's name is everyone always barefoot in these?

TheFW/Youtube

More burning cluck for your buck

A very special Thanksgiving presentation.

State Farm Insurance/youtube

#ShatnersFryersClub

If you’re still insane enough to give this trick a try, at least let Captain Kirk show you how it's done. If he can pilot the USS Enterprise, the man can sure as hell deep-fry a bird.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Meredith Heil is a staff writer for Thrillist. She's Christopher Columbus, y'all just the Pilgrims. Thanksgiving -- do we even got a question? Blow up her spot @mereditto.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Easy 5-Ingredient Appetizers From Chefs

related

READ MORE
The Inventor of the Big Mac Has Died

related

READ MORE
The Dumbest Turkey Screw-Ups From the Butterball Turkey Hotline

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like