Rosé Pineapples Are Real and Pink AF

It's not often that I'm completely mesmerized by fruit. It happened once, with the so-adorable-I-just-threw-up cucamelons, and that one banana that looked a dog. Then today I saw this pink pineapple -- and it blew my mind. But not literally. I just mean it looks cool.

Del Monte, a Cali-based food production company, has genetically modified the shit out of a regular pineapple to give it a delicate, light pink hue.

"Scientists make targeted changes to a plant's genetic makeup to give the plant a new desirable trait," a representative for the FDA told NBC News.

For all intents and purposes, the pink pineapples simply exist for aesthetics. But, the FDA has said they are totally safe for consumption -- though there's no word yet on exactly when we will be able to dig into these pineapples, or put them around the rims of tastefully massive glasses of rosé.