Rosé Pineapples Are Real and Pink AF

It's not often that I'm completely mesmerized by fruit. It happened once, with the so-adorable-I-just-threw-up cucamelons, and that one banana that looked a dog. Then today I saw this pink pineapple -- and it blew my mind. But not literally. I just mean it looks cool.
Del Monte, a Cali-based food production company, has genetically modified the shit out of a regular pineapple to give it a delicate, light pink hue.
"Scientists make targeted changes to a plant's genetic makeup to give the plant a new desirable trait," a representative for the FDA told NBC News.
For all intents and purposes, the pink pineapples simply exist for aesthetics. But, the FDA has said they are totally safe for consumption -- though there's no word yet on exactly when we will be able to dig into these pineapples, or put them around the rims of tastefully massive glasses of rosé.
Personally, I'm still gunning for purple bananas.
