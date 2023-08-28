Don't Miss Out on Del Taco's New Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket

Fast food restaurants are releasing product drops — they’re almost as ubiquitous in the industry now as sneaker and streetwear fashion brands, with customers lining up to get their hands on limited-time-only meals and innovative combinations.

Del Taco is raising the flavor bar with their latest drop. For a limited time, the fast food restaurant is releasing three new items made with their new Mexican-inspired barbecue beef brisket. The brisket is pit-smoked for 16 hours until it’s fall-apart tender, then covered in a smoky honey chipotle barbecue sauce. As for the lineup of new menu items, there's the Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket Quesadilla, Epic Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket & Bacon Burrito, and Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket & Bacon Fries.

With a roster of munchies-worthy and secret menu items, Del Taco is ol’ reliable when it comes to satisfying late-night cravings, and the latest release is no exception. Just check the ingredients: The Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket Quesadilla is made with pit-smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, and topped with a smoky barbecue sauce, then all folded up in a grilled flour tortilla. Then there’s the Epic Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket & Bacon Burrito. This is one of those holy grail late-night meals — it’s an oversized flour tortilla filled with pulled brisket, crinkle-cut fries (yes, in the burrito), crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and barbecue sauce. Finally, there’s the Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket & Bacon Fries: a bed of crinkle-cut fries smothered in the beef brisket, barbecue sauce, ranch, crispy bacon, and cheddar.

Now that the word’s out, these three menu items are up for grabs. Order from Del Taco now to snag the meaty Mexican-inspired barbecue before it’s gone — and if you’re a late-night pro, dare to cop all three.