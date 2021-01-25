This New Online Platform Lets You Interact Directly With Your Favorite Chefs

In a time where our relationships with our favorite restaurants, cafes, and bars look much different than they did a year ago, the need to get creative to maintain our connections to them is apparent. The restaurant industry has been hit extremely hard by COVID-19, as more than 100,000 restaurants in the U.S. have permanently closed since the start of the pandemic. As of late September, about one-third of New York City’s restaurants and half of its bars have closed.

And while we can’t get the full experience of restaurant dining right now, the next best thing is reuniting with the chefs who make our favorite meals. The pandemic has transformed the need for virtual cooking classes, and new platforms like DEMI, which recently launched in October, 2020, aims to build community between chefs, restaurants and avid restaurant goers, are taking internet cooking to the next level.

“I think in many ways, when we talk about restaurants, we do talk a lot about food. But beyond food, there's also the people, the interaction, the community, the hustle and bustle, and the noise of it all. I just had this idea that what if we could take that and then bring it online?” Ian Moore, the founder of DEMI, told me by phone.

Moore’s passion for cooking began when he was 18 years old, but when the pandemic hit, he knew he wanted to help restaurants stay afloat beyond ordering takeout.

“That's kind of where DEMI was born. I was really into the notion that cooks and people in hospitality as a whole often have so many followers across their channels, but they're not really using that as a revenue stream. What if cooks could build communities where they just took that small percentage of their followers and were able to make some extra revenue that would go directly into their pockets to support the work they're doing?” he said.