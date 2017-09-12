Denver Questions Chick-fil-A Proposal Over Anti-Gay History

A proposal for a new Chick-fil-A outpost at Denver International Airport (DIA) has ruffled some feathers on the Colorado city's council.
Concerns over Chick-fil-A's reputation for anti-gay political stances has led the Denver City Council's Business Development Committee to table the Southern fried chicken chain's bid for a seven-year deal at the airport for two weeks, so council members could "look at the policies involved," according to a report by CNN Money. Taco Bell/Pizza Hut will just have to suffice for now.
Robin Kniech -- the council's first openly gay member -- said she fears the deal would lead to "corporate profits used to fund and fuel discrimination," the Denver Post reported. Members also questioned the influence of religion on how the company operates, as it famously closes all its stores on Sundays.
Much of the council's concerns centered on controversial comments made by Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy in 2012, which garnered backlash and even prompted elected officials to attempt to block the company from opening in cities like Chicago, Boston, and San Francisco. Since then, both Cathy and Chick-fil-A have avoided political issues and its charitable arm has reduced contributions to alleged anti-gay organizations, according to the report. But the company has yet to shake its reputation as a purveyor of deep fried discrimination.
While the airport deal might be in jeopardy, Chick-fil-A's online store locator shows several existing company-operated and licensed locations in the Denver area.
We reached out to a Chick-fil-A spokesperson for comment.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is suddenly craving a fried chicken sandwich. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.