Sponsored

Des Moines’ Zombie Burger Will Create the Burger Of Your Dreams… Or Nightmares

By Published On 05/25/2018 By Published On 05/25/2018
Thrillist Video

More Like This

related

You Can Soar Above South Dakota’s Black Hills in a Hot-Air Balloon

related

Fromagination is a Cheese Lover’s Paradise

related

The Mall of America is Exactly as Insane as You Would Hope

related

This Kayak Excursion on Louisiana's Bayou is Downright Magical

Burger creations (or mad-scientist monstrosities, if you prefer) have come alive in Des Moines. Zombie Burger is creating ridiculous mashups involving chicken-fried bacon, cheese curds, fried pickles -- you name it, they’ve included it in their Frankensteinian burgers. One specialty? The Undead Elvis: peanut butter, banana, egg, bacon, patty. Spooky.

Stuff You'll Like