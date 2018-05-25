Des Moines’ Zombie Burger Will Create the Burger Of Your Dreams… Or Nightmares

Burger creations (or mad-scientist monstrosities, if you prefer) have come alive in Des Moines. Zombie Burger is creating ridiculous mashups involving chicken-fried bacon, cheese curds, fried pickles -- you name it, they’ve included it in their Frankensteinian burgers. One specialty? The Undead Elvis: peanut butter, banana, egg, bacon, patty. Spooky.
