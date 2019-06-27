Sandwiches Are the Best Desserts

Share on Facebook

Elvis Presley was a noted sandwich aficionado, and his namesake sandwich includes peanut butter and bananas | Natallya Naumava/Shutterstock

Kaya Toast from Kopitiam NYC | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Whoopie pies are sandwiches that ditch bread for cake | AS Food studio/Shutterstock

Fruit sando from Hi-Collar NYC | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Fluffernutter combines peanut butter and marshmallow cream into a uniquely Massachusetts sandwich | Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

Choco pies share the distinction of being delicious and effective propaganda tools | Lotte Chocopie

Nutella goes great on pretty much everything, but is most at home between slices of bread | Elena Veselova/Shutterstock