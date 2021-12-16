How One Detroit Chef Reclaimed Her Cannabis Connection

She started cooking at the Ritz Carlton and started to hear stories from the West Coast of infused dinner parties and culinary pop-ups, as well as how increasingly eager people are to pay to attend events like these. She looked up recipes to try out making her first batch of weed butter, and in no time she was hosting private brunches in downtown Detroit space, topping savories and sweets with infused butter. Those brunches became intimate dinners with handwritten invitations complete with secret code to access the unlisted location, and suddenly Parham had launched one of the city’s first underground supper clubs.

While cooking and hosting, she did research and learned more about the plant and the new community forming around it as Michigan’s legal dispensary system took shape.

“It’s a creative world, there are so many ways to cook with cannabis,” she says. “I like cooking with flower though—I don’t like to mess with it too much and process it down to concentrates or tinctures. I like to leave the plant alone. Everybody partakes in their own way. As long as it’s out there, and people have access to it, it’s all fine by me.”