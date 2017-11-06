Food & Drink

Why Detroit's Deep-Dish Pizza Is the Midwest's Best

By and Published On 11/06/2017 By And Published On 11/06/2017
Thrillist Video
More From Food/Groups

related

Where the Wild Things Grow

related

The Comeback on the Chesapeake

related

Rochester Eats Garbage

related

Why Maine Is Lobster, and Lobster Is Maine

Trending

related

Booze-Filled Stockings Are the Gift That Will Get You Through the Holidays

related

Paris' First Nudist Restaurant Lets You Eat in Nothing but a Napkin

related

The New iPhone Update Has an Annoying Autocorrect Bug. Here’s the Quick Fix.

related

Larry David's Controversial 'SNL' Holocaust Joke Sparks Heated Debate

Editor's note: This is an episode of Food/Groups, Thrillist's YouTube series based on the deep, delicious relationships between different communities and the foods/food rituals by which they define themselves. Subscribe to Thrillist's YouTube channel and tune in for a brand-new episode every Monday.

With all due respect to Chicago’s pizza pedigree, it’s just not the only deep-dish in the Rust Belt. Consider Detroit: where the pies are rectangular, the pans are blue steel, and the people have a thing or two to say about that “other” deep-dish.

Since the end of World War II, the Motor City has been doing deep-dish pizza its own damn way -- and that way is delicious. But beneath the greasy surface are all the potent ingredients -- anger, defiance, insecurity, and piping-hot pride -- that define the city and the 700,000+ souls who call it home. On this episode of Food/Groups, Dave Infante heads to Detroit to break bread -- er, pizza -- with those who call it home. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Stuff You'll Like