Why Detroit's Deep-Dish Pizza Is the Midwest's Best

With all due respect to Chicago’s pizza pedigree, it’s just not the only deep-dish in the Rust Belt. Consider Detroit: where the pies are rectangular, the pans are blue steel, and the people have a thing or two to say about that “other” deep-dish.
Since the end of World War II, the Motor City has been doing deep-dish pizza its own damn way -- and that way is delicious. But beneath the greasy surface are all the potent ingredients -- anger, defiance, insecurity, and piping-hot pride -- that define the city and the 700,000+ souls who call it home. On this episode of Food/Groups, Dave Infante heads to Detroit to break bread -- er, pizza -- with those who call it home.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.