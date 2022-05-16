When Did Rolling Papers Get So Beautiful?

The standards for cannabis flower have never been so high—carefully cultivated buds from renowned or especially rare genetics, robust flavors, and potent cannabinoid profiles the likes of which past generations only dreamed of. Cannabis connoisseurs expect the best representation of this plant that modern cultivation methodologies can offer.

The rolling papers they use to smoke that primo flower? Not so much.

For whatever reason, our standards for rolling papers have remained stuck in the 1970s. Sure, more “natural” materials like rice and hemp have become increasingly popular. In the grand scheme of things, though, the average connoisseur is still grabbing a pack of ubiquitous RAW rolling papers out of the cardboard display box as a last minute add-on at the dispensary or bodega counter.

That’s what inspired Devambez, Europe’s 200+ year-old premier paper maker, to enter the smokable paper game in 2017. Yes, the same name behind the stationery of royal families and publisher of defining art books on the evolution of luxury.