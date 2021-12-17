Make These Super Soft Dinner Rolls the Star of Your Table

Although dinner rolls at home are often relegated to the side lines—an unassuming placeholder that may or may not make it onto your plate—Chad Robertson and Jennifer Latham, the bakers behind Tartine Bakery and coauthors of the upcoming Bread Book, want to change that.

“A lot of American fine dining chefs started serving these really amazing Parker House rolls,” Robertson says, noting the rise of milk bread during the ’80s that was popularized by the late Joël Robuchon. “It’s fine dining—so it’s a funny thing where you see dinner rolls in certain kinds of restaurants, but it’s become less popular at home.”

However, with Robertson and Latham’s recipe, you can bring fine dining home—with an added bonus of nutrition. “My mom used to make Parker house rolls during the holidays and it was always one of my favorite things,” Latham explains. “I worked on this recipe for a while, because I wanted to make something that had all of that nostalgia and the tenderness—it feels like a treat—but it also feels like it’s nourishing and even more flavorful than you kind of expected it to be.”

The recipe starts with whole grain flour, which will already be more nutritious than shelf-stable bromated white flour, as well as pre-fermented flour. “The single thing you can do to make any flour-based product taste better is to add pre-ferment flour because it’s gonna make it more digestible and more flavorful,” Latham says. The recipe also includes a leaven as well as egg, butter, and milk. This type of enriched dough will make for the signature soft interior and buttery aroma.

For the pair, sourdough can—and should—be added to anything you bake, whether it be cookies, brioche, or in this case, bread rolls. Although the sourdough does affect the flavor of whatever it’s being added to, it doesn’t always show up as an unwelcomed and overpowering tang. “You’re not tasting sour, but it definitely tastes more nuanced—more interesting,” Latham says. “It adds a creaminess [that] really layers and enhances a lot of flavor.”

The inclusion of sourdough isn’t just for flavor, but also to help make each bake more digestible. In terms of the rolls, “this recipe has all the decadence that soft, buttery rolls fresh out of the oven have, but deep down in the recipe it’s engineered to be something that’s going to feed your body,” Robertson says. “You’re not going to feel like taking a nap after you eat a couple.”

Bread Book isn’t Robertson’s first cookbook, and though the philosophies he’s woven into Tartine and his other recipe books will remain similar, this new book will deeply explore the expansive world of grains, flours, milling, and the responsible ways in which food is grown. “It’s really important to me to get the ideas out there because it inspires me, and it inspires our team,” Robertson shares. “I wouldn’t call Bread Book a sequel, but it’s a continuation of the story that we’re building.