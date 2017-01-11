The Crazy Reason Why Dippin' Dots Aren't in the Supermarket

Now, you could still eat the Dots at 0 degrees, but they would all stick together. Another Redditor who sold the ice cream at a tourist spot said that if a freezer lost power, the Dots would have to be thrown away within 30 minutes! By then those Dots would cease to be, you know, actual Dots, and that isn't a dessert anyone should want to be a part of.

That's why the company has installed special freezers in convenience stores around the country packed full o' Dots. Back in 2013, the Dippin' Dots company decided people might want to eat its ice cream at places other than baseball games or amusement parks, so it began shipping freezers. If you're too lazy to go to a convenience store (despite it being quite convenient), you can get 'em delivered to your house packed with a ton of dry ice. Thirty cups of Dots will run you a cool $59.95 (including $9.99 shipping).