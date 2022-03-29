Director Jon M. Chu Says Food Is a Powerful Part of Movie Making

Meilin Lee's smiley face breakfast congee from 'Turning Red' | Photo courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Meilin Lee's smiley face breakfast congee from 'Turning Red' | Photo courtesy of Walt Disney Studios

It’s no surprise that Jon M. Chu includes stunning food shots in all of his films. Whether it’s perfectly charred satay in Crazy Rich Asians or Dominican breakfast in In The Heights, food is another facet of storytelling that Chu grasps the significance of—especially as someone who grew up in a restaurant family. “Food was always the entryway for my parents and myself to communicate, and for family and strangers from other cultures to share a table,” Chu explains. His parents have been running Chef Chu’s, a Chinese restaurant in Los Altos, California, for 52 years. “The restaurant was a part of our life, but I was probably the least into the restaurant because I was always on my camera.” The venn diagram for a film director and food start-up executive may seem like two separate circles, but Chu has found a way to wiggle into the overlapping space with his new role as chief creative officer of e-grocer start-up Weee!, which specializes in Asian and Latinx ingredients.

“With representation conversations surrounding Crazy Rich Asians, it always came back to food,” says Chu, who is currently working on adapting the second book in Kevin Kwan's book trilogy, China Rich Girlfriend. “It shows me the power that even within a story, the visual of food is significant. It’s not weird or gross or exotic in a dirty way—it’s wholesome and fulfilling, it fills your belly and your heart.” Chu oversees the creative team at Weee! and views this new role as an extension of moviemaking—getting the food directly to the audience. Although there is no smell-o-vision, you can get recipes and ingredients delivered to your door to enjoy alongside a film. “I absolutely hope that this gets to extend the world of storytelling from the screen,” Chu says. “I think all my movies from now on will always have food just naturally built in, in some way. But I think that having an actual mechanism to be able to execute a physical part of that experience is crazy to me.” Although this wasn’t available when Crazy Rich Asians premiered, a partnership between Weee! and Disney has allowed for Chu’s vision of storytelling to come alive for the most recent Pixar release, Turning Red. “As an audience member watching Turning Red, when I saw those food moments—the congee—it just brought me back to being at home with my family, making congee after Christmas with all the leftovers from the night before,” Chu reminisces. “When it looks how you recognize it, it evokes memories and emotions—exactly what video and audio storytelling are supposed to do. Without saying a word, I’m right there with the characters.”

'Turning Red' director Domee Shi enjoys congee with Jon M. Chu | Photo courtesy of Weee!

Chu commends director Domee Shi for the spectacular animation sequences that involve food: a comforting bowl of congee with sunny-side-up egg eyes prepared by the protagonist Mei’s mom, Ming (voiced by Sandra Oh); plush steamed baos served as an afterschool snack; and a glistening stir-fry dish that Mei’s dad, Jin, makes in a sequence that feels more like a dream ballet than a scene portraying cooking. “Talking to Domee about her use of food and animation—you don’t just catch those scenes by accident in animation. You have to create assets that have certain attributes in order to communicate food like that and that takes a lot of work,” Chu says. The result is worthwhile, though—the food helps to set the stage for who Mei and her parents are while also keeping audience members engaged and hungry, including Chu’s own kids. “When my kids recognized the food, I could see their eyes light up because that’s our table too, you know?” And now, it can be your table, too. Weee! has both recipes and the ingredients for the three noteworthy dishes in Turning Red so audiences at home can try their own hand at making smiley face congee or twirling with stir fry. “We’re taking the ‘ethnic aisle’ and we’re not relegating it to an aisle—it’s the whole store,” Chu explains. “And if you tie storytelling to that, the ingredients and dishes mean so much more. You’re going to buy it, make it, love it, and your taste buds are going to open up.” Though this is the first partnership of its kind for Disney and Weee!, Chu isn’t finished. The director is signed on to work on his own animated movie celebrating Play-Doh, while Crazy Rich Asians 2 resumes production. He hopes that his movies can have their own Weee! partnerships. “I don’t know if anyone wants to eat Play-Doh, but imagine if we had this for Crazy Rich Asians,” Chu muses. “Food as a medium is so important. It’s such a common place to meet—a connective tissue to our humanity.”

Meilin Lee Smiley Face Breakfast Congee from Weee! Serves: 4 Ingredients: 1 cup uncooked rice

8 cups low sodium chicken broth

1 inch of fresh ginger, peeled and finely minced

4 cups shiitake mushrooms, thinly sliced

4 eggs

1-2 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce

8 green onions, sliced

¼ cup cilantro (optional) Directions:

1. Place rice in a small bowl or mesh sieve and wash in cold running water until it turns clear and doesn’t look milky.

2. In a large pot, add stock, rice, mushrooms, and ginger. Bring mixture to a boil and reduce heat to a low simmer, stirring occasionally and to the bottom of the pot to prevent the rice from clumping and burning.

3. Simmer for 30-35 minutes until congee is thickened. It should be thick but still semi-liquid—like a porridge.

4. While the congee is cooking, make the eggs. Bring a small pot of water to boil and add the eggs. Boil for 6 minutes, then remove from pot with a slotted spoon and place in ice-cold water for another 6 minutes. Once removed from the ice water, peel the egg from its shell.

5. Ladle the congee into four bowls. Top with two egg halves (for the smiley face eyes), green onion slices (for the smiley face mouth), soy sauce, and cilantro. Kids can help with this part. To help bring the face to life, lightly drip the soy sauce into the egg yolk to create pupils. Tip: As the congee cools, it will become thicker. Add water if necessary to achieve desired consistency.

