Do Pickles Go Bad?

Pickles are perfect. Everyone knows this, of course, except for the fools and tragically undeveloped palates that persist in the population. The versatile pickled cucumber goes well with cocktails, workouts (well, OK sorta, not really), and the most ambitious of cheeseburger recipes. One more thing that makes them perfect: they can last a really, really long time.

Pickles can last for as long as 1-2 years past the expiration date printed on their jars. That's whether you store them in the refrigerator or not, provided they've been properly sealed. That has everything to do with the pickling process that turned them from mostly boring, plain ol' cucumbers that rot within 5 days into pickles (or gherkins if you enjoy them across the pond). That process begins with putting the cucumbers into a solution of salt water (brine) and vinegar, that has been boiled. You stick the cucumbers in a sterile jar, fill it with the solution, and then give it a good airtight seal for at least 48 hours -- or longer if you want tastier pickles. Al Roker -- he of Guinness World Record weather reporting fame -- once explained the biochemical process perfectly on an NBC educational program as a war between good bacteria and bad bacteria, in which the brine is the ideal battlefield for the good bacteria to gain a foothold. Take it away, Al!