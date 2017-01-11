Watch Domino's Land the World's First Pizza Delivery Drone

According to The NZ Herald , yesterday's trip was just a test flight, but Domino's plans on expanding the operation to additional locations in the next year. The Herald also reported that a combination of GPS navigation, a team of experts, and a drone pilot helped the machine complete its mission. And because the drone was able to Go-Go-Gadget itself over traffic, the entire delivery took under three minutes door-to-door, a far cry from "30 minutes or less."

While this might be a victory for pizza lovers everywhere, we can't help but feel sorry for the poor pizza delivery guys who might find themselves out of a job very, very soon. As for lonely housewives? Well, they can always dress robots up in Domino's hats.