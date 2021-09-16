How to Make the Iconic Pinwheel Lasagna from Don Angie

Being Italian is one thing—an identity and cuisine shaped by sun-kissed vineyards, fresh pasta, and strong family values. Italian-American, however, is a whole other experience, and something husband-and-wife team Angela Rito and Scott Tacinelli work to explore in their upcoming cookbook, aptly titled Italian-American, out October 19.

“We’re very passionate about Italian-American cuisine, so we just really wanted to showcase our take on the cuisine and what it can be,” Rito explains. “I think people wrongly associate Italian food in general with spaghetti and meatballs, or things that aren’t even really found in Italy. And we just wanted to make that distinction—this is Italian-American food—but also celebrate it because we're both Italian Americans, and we’re extremely proud of that heritage.”

Both Rito’s and Tacinelli’s careers in food have spanned over a decade. There was Park Avenue, the celebrated New York City restaurant where the pair first met (Rito worked front of house while Tacinelli was a line cook) and fell in love. Then there was Dinner Table, the 19-seat speakeasy restaurant in the back of an East Village bar where the iconic pinwheel lasagna was born. And now there’s Don Angie, the Michelin-starred gem in the West Village that serves a riff on Caesar salad made with a mountain of chrysanthemum greens snow capped with parmesan cheese, flaky garlic-stuffed flatbread sprinkled with sesame seeds, and the gorgeous rolled lasagna dish swirled with robiolina cheese that has followed them from Dinner Table—perhaps their most famous dish.

“We wanted to come up with a baked pasta dish for two, a large format pasta dish, and we landed on lasagna at the time because who doesn’t love lasagna?” Rito laughs. The challenge was making the lasagna stand out against other red sauce joints.

“If you go to a restaurant and you order a piece of lasagna, it’s not the prettiest thing because it’s usually made in a big pan and they cut a square out,” Tacinelli says. The idea to roll the pasta instead of layering it came from Rito, after she spotted a mouthwatering photo of cinnamon rolls and drew inspiration.

“One of the best things about it, I always thought, is growing up, we would always want the ends of the lasagna, the very, very corners and stuff, because those got crispy and brown,” Tacinelli says. “We realized when you made it like this and cooked it, the whole top that was cut would get crispy.”

Rito chimes in: “It’s like a perfect textural contrast in every bite. It’s not like one person gets all the crispy stuff, someone gets the squishy piece. It’s all in one.”

The lasagna is a feat in and of itself to make—a true weekend project. It requires preparation of an Italian sausage bolognese, flavored with warm star anise and fish sauce for more depth of flavor. A fragrant besciamella—cooked with shallots, bay leaves, and thyme—needs to be prepared. There’s the tomato sauce, which only takes 10 minutes to make, but is another component. Plus there’s the assembling.

It might be time consuming, but Tacinelli wants readers of the cookbook to know that “it’s not hard to do if you follow the instructions.” That, and that not all the recipes are as time-intensive—but they are equally as creative.

“We’re inspired by Nona’s recipes, but we’re both really into food in general and excited by dining out, trying new ingredients, and traveling to places other than Italy,” Rito says. The cookbook is a reflection of that—as well as the bonds that have shaped both Rito and Tacinelli.

There are photos of both their grandparents’ wedding days, tulle veils and grins galore, tucked into the introduction of the book. There’s a picture of Rito and Tacinelli strolling through Florence, Italy, during their own nuptials. Rito’s great-grandfather bakes bread in a black and white photo, while Tacinelli’s great-grandmother stirs Sunday gravy in a Brooklyn park. The recipes are embedded in the pages: Tacinelli’s grandmother’s Easter pie, Sicilian pastries from Rito’s grandfather, a recipe for homemade sambuca (which, cheekily, is side-by-side with a photo of Tacinelli’s mom on her first communion day).

“It's a lot more than just a cookbook. It's really kind of a story about us, too. I think that’s what Italian-American is—” Tacinelli says, glancing at Rito. “It’s about family,” she finishes.