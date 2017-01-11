Mild-Mannered Man Eats More Big Macs Than Anyone, Has Clean Bill of Health

The McDonald's Big Mac is one mysterious sandwich. When Super Size Me first came out 12 years ago, the conventional wisdom seemed abundantly clear: eating this much fast food wasn't good for you, and it can maybe kill you eventually. Don Gorske -- who's held the Guinness World Record for Big Mac digestion for 15 years now -- could care less. He's eaten his 29,000th and feels like a champ.

"Why eat these?" Gorske asks, brandishing a Big Mac for the camera. "'Cuz it's the best food in the world."

The 63-year-old Wisconsin man eats two a day, any which way. He's defrosted Big Macs mailed to him from Hawaii and keeps a stash in the freezer. He's been the subject of a 2005 documentary, made TV appearances, and -- almost shockingly -- seems otherwise perfectly ordinary. Don't take my word for it, watch the video produced by Wisconsin's 13 News Now: