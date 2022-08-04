Summer is meant for fun times in the sun with friends, not staying indoors and cooking over a hot stove. Luckily, DoorDash is here to bring all of your favorite restaurants and shops right to you.

DashPass is DoorDash’s exclusive membership program, and is the best way to use and experience DoorDash. And it’s not just restaurants. From food and flowers to grocery and convenience items, you can unlock access to all of the richness of your neighborhood right from the app.

For DashPass members, Summer of DashPass has a bunch of members-only deals that will surely come in handy, on top of the $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees members already enjoy. So get outside, make epic memories with the crew, and save money while you’re at it.

Here’s a rundown of the ongoing offers to take advantage of:

Order eats to the beach

From August 4 through August 10, Taco Bell is offering a free quesadilla with orders over $20. Tacos are the perfect beach meal due to their portability, and a quesadilla is even MORE portable. For the pizza lovers, Little Caesars is offering free pizza on orders over $20. (Trust us, you’ll want that extra pie for big beach parties.) And just in case you need to grab snacks and supplies (when someone undoubtedly forgets the plates or cups), tap into Albertsons to get 40% off of any order that’s over $40.

Stock up for your next road trip

Before you and your friends hit the road, you’ll need a few supplies. Instead of having to make a pit stop at your local grocery or convenience store, order everything for delivery. From August 11 to August 17, DashMart will offer 20% off of any fresh grocery or convenience order. CVS has 25% off DoorDash orders over $30, too. That’s a lot of savings and a few more bucks for your pocket. Plus, to kick off your ride and the summer energy, Baskin Robbins will be giving away free milkshakes with any purchase through the app.

Don’t break the bank getting back to school

August signals that the school year is around the corner, which means it's time for back-to-school shopping. Between August 18 and August 24, order from Office Depot (or Office Max) on DoorDash to get a whopping 50% off your entire purchase (for a maximum of $20 off). For all your after-school snacks, Grocery Outlet has you covered with 30% off DoorDash orders of $40 or more. And if you forget anything, don’t sweat it: there’s another deal where you can get $20 off all grocery orders over $50. The best part is this: all these deals are only a few taps away on your phone.



Sign up for DashPass today to take advantage of these amazing offers.