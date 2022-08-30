Indulge in This Viral Double Chocolate Banana Bread Recipe

TikTok is swarming with banana bread recipes that promise to be better than any others you’ve tried. While we can’t claim that this version beats the one passed down from your grandmother, or the one you perfected during lockdown, it certainly brings something new to the table. With a cocoa powder-infused batter and a heaping of chocolate chips, it transforms an everyday snacking bread into something much more decadent.

This recipe was developed by Madeline Clark and her sister, Jules, the creators behind Kitchen-by-the-Sea, a blog inspired by the family-style cooking the sisters enjoyed while growing up in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. Their double chocolate chip banana bread has over 1.4 million views on TikTok.

According to the Clarks, the key to perfecting this recipe is using extra ripe bananas. “The bananas can be entirely brown on the outside and still perfectly good for banana bread,” Clark says. “Ripe bananas are not only sweeter, since the starch breaks down into sugar as they ripen, but they add an even stronger banana flavor.” As for the other ingredients, the sisters like to opt for unsweetened cocoa powder and dark chocolate chips—60% dark chocolate to be exact.

The beauty of this bread is in the final touches. “After working in a bakery for years, we know people eat with their eyes first,” Clark says. “For a loaf that looks like it is straight from a bakery, leave some of the chocolate chips behind to scatter on top before baking.”