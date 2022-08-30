Indulge in This Viral Double Chocolate Banana Bread Recipe
This TikTok recipe features cocoa powder-infused batter and a heaping pile of chocolate chips.
TikTok is swarming with banana bread recipes that promise to be better than any others you’ve tried. While we can’t claim that this version beats the one passed down from your grandmother, or the one you perfected during lockdown, it certainly brings something new to the table. With a cocoa powder-infused batter and a heaping of chocolate chips, it transforms an everyday snacking bread into something much more decadent.
This recipe was developed by Madeline Clark and her sister, Jules, the creators behind Kitchen-by-the-Sea, a blog inspired by the family-style cooking the sisters enjoyed while growing up in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. Their double chocolate chip banana bread has over 1.4 million views on TikTok.
According to the Clarks, the key to perfecting this recipe is using extra ripe bananas. “The bananas can be entirely brown on the outside and still perfectly good for banana bread,” Clark says. “Ripe bananas are not only sweeter, since the starch breaks down into sugar as they ripen, but they add an even stronger banana flavor.” As for the other ingredients, the sisters like to opt for unsweetened cocoa powder and dark chocolate chips—60% dark chocolate to be exact.
The beauty of this bread is in the final touches. “After working in a bakery for years, we know people eat with their eyes first,” Clark says. “For a loaf that looks like it is straight from a bakery, leave some of the chocolate chips behind to scatter on top before baking.”
Kitchen-by-the-Sea's Chocolate Banana Bread With Chocolate Chips
Ingredients:
- 1 cup flour
- ½ cup cocoa powder
- 1 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1 Teaspoon salt diamond crystal (½ teaspoon if morton)
- 3 large ripe bananas 1 ½ cups mashed
- ¼ cup butter melted and slightly cooled
- ¼ cup coconut oil
- ¾ cup sugar
- 1 large egg at room temperature
- 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 cup chocolate chips divided
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray a 9×5 inch loaf pan with cooking spray. Set aside
2. In a bowl, mix together the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and sea salt. Set aside.
3. With a fork in a large bowl, mash the bananas. Stir in the melted butter and coconut oil and mix to combine. Add the sugar, egg, and vanilla until smooth.
4. Combine the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients, until just mixed. Fold in ¾ cup of chocolate chips.
5. Pour batter into the loaf pan. Top with the remaining ¼ cup chocolate chips. Bake the bread for 55-65 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean (other than melted chocolate)
6. Cool for at least 15 minutes before removing. Cut the bread and enjoy.