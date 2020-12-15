ESPN Host Doug Kezirian Thinks That Vegas Is Worth More Than a Quick Visit

Javier’s, inside of Aria, is the best Mexican food you can find here. A lot of their dishes are topped with loads of sauce, so it’s a little messy. With that being said, the food is delicious and the service is really solid as well. Their signature margaritas complete the experience.

Born and Raised is a popular bar and restaurant that’s actually worth the hype. It’s a great spot for watching games. Beyond that, there’s Naked City Pizza, which is almost like two bars packed into one spot.

One place that’s near my house is called Skinny Fats. The menu is literally split in half—between “healthy” and “happy” options. I usually opt for the truffle fries and corn risotto balls as my unhealthy option but then for the main course I grab the More Cow Bowl.

There’s a spot called Firefly that has great tapas. A Firefly waiter one time recommended the dates, and I was intrigued. Then they arrived stuffed, bacon-wrapped and they were incredible. Their hanger steak is also really good—same with their charcuterie. Firefly’s presentation is very, very solid and sangria is part of the overall experience.

And then there are the steakhouses. I’ve got a business proposition that I imagine someone will eventually steal. Lobster mac and cheese grabs everyone’s attention but rarely does the large dish get ordered as a side. So why not serve a smaller portion in a shot glass, much like we are seeing with desserts? I cannot imagine anyone will decline a slight cheat.

Cleaver is one of the best due its high quality and ambiance. The staff always recommends something bone-in and the paintings of Chris Farley and Chevy Chase are fun. And the Golden Steer is a classic spot—the kind of place that Jimmy Hoffa might be buried under.

But aside from eating and the obvious things to do in casinos, there’s so much off the strip. Even with a bachelor party. You can go hiking in Red Rock and feel like you’re in a completely different place. You can go to Lake Mead, you can play 36 holes. When that’s all paired with the strip: if you can think of it, it’s a possibility.