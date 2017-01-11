Innovative Smuggler Tries to Fool Cops by Hiding Meth in Tortillas

This isn't the first time drug runners have used food as a way of transporting their wares. A mere day before the tortilla incident went down, US Customs and Border Protection reported that Texas officers found 88lbs -- that's well over $1,750,000 -- of what they suspected was meth tucked away in a tractor trailer full of carrots. And last summer, the same agency announced that more than 4,000lbs of weed (about $800,000) was detected hidden in a truck full of limes just a month after $5,000,000 worth of meth showed up stuffed inside shipments of jalapeños and cucumbers.

In the case of #tortillagate, agents, of course, seized the meth and turned its owner over to ICE (that's cop talk for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement). The state of the tortillas is currently unknown, but if any of you located in the Southwest happen to spot some officers squeezing lime juice onto a few jalapeño-topped carrot-cucumber tacos on their lunch break, be sure to let us know.