A Juicy Look at New York City's Dry-Aged Steak Tradition

People all over the world have been dry-aging meat for centuries, but few places take the practice as seriously as they do in New York City. From the gluttonous early days of its beefsteak tradition, to its power-lunching steakhouse heyday, to its contemporary roster of Restaurants That Take Meat Seriously™️, Gotham has always demanded two things of its steaks: thick cuts and the nutty flavors of moldy meat lockers.
In this episode of Food/Groups, we checked in with old-school butchers, timeless steakhouse icons, and talented next-generation chefs for a rare (!) look at the science, economics, and culinary mystique of New York City's esoteric beef obsession.
