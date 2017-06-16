Food & Drink

A Juicy Look at New York City's Dry-Aged Steak Tradition

By and Published On 06/16/2017 By And Published On 06/16/2017
Thrillist
More From Food/Groups

related

This Quaint Fishing Village Serves NYC's Most Underrated Seafood

related

Where New York City's Year-Round Surfers Eat Like Kings

related

This Kosher Pizza Goes Slice-for-Slice With NYC's Best

related

Forget Chinatown, Flushing Is Home to Some of NYC’s Best Dumplings

Trending

related

The Best Places for Americans to Visit by the End of 2017

related

Kids Tell Their Dads the Worst Things They've Ever Done

related

Michael Phelps Will Race a Great White Shark

related

Holy Crap: Amazon is Buying Whole Foods for $13.7 Billion

Editor's Note: This is an episode of Food/Groups, Thrillist's brand-new YouTube series based on the deep, delicious relationships between different communities and the foods & food practices by which they define themselves. Subscribe to Thrillist's YouTube channel and tune in for a brand-new episode every Monday morning at 7am EST.

People all over the world have been dry-aging meat for centuries, but few places take the practice as seriously as they do in New York City. From the gluttonous early days of its beefsteak tradition, to its power-lunching steakhouse heyday, to its contemporary roster of Restaurants That Take Meat Seriously™️, Gotham has always demanded two things of its steaks: thick cuts and the nutty flavors of moldy meat lockers.

In this episode of Food/Groups, we checked in with old-school butchers, timeless steakhouse icons, and talented next-generation chefs for a rare (!) look at the science, economics, and culinary mystique of New York City's esoteric beef obsession.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Stuff You'll Like