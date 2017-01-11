Anyone who's ever even dipped a toe into the service industry can agree that overly demanding customers are a huge pain in the ass. I'm not saying that diners with laundry lists of special requests are wrong to ask for accommodations -- they’re paying for their meals, after all -- but the extent to which some customers feel entitled to customize their menus kind of defeats the purpose of a menu at all. And that goes double for dietary restrictions many back-of-the-house types consider passing trends.

One particularly outspoken cafe owner in Dublin, Ireland took this industry annoyance to a whole new level this past Sunday when he posted this provocative Facebook post notifying patrons that his cafe will no longer serve gluten-free dishes unless provided with a valid doctor's note. And, like some red-faced gym teacher handing out extra laps to the tummy-achers, Paul Stenson (aka Paulie) wants the world to know that the White Moose is not budging on this one.