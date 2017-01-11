The 10 Dumbest Things Idiots Steal From Restaurants

The best way to get things for free at a restaurant is to become a regular. Developing a relationship with the staff often gets you complimentary food and drinks. The worst way to get things for free is to walk out of the door with whatever the hell you want. This is called stealing, and it's unfortunately a common occurrence at restaurants across the country.

But people aren't just stealing an extra bread roll here or a bottle of ketchup there, as one might expect. No, people are apparently willing to walk out with pretty much anything that isn't nailed down -- from picture frames to toilet paper holders. Here are the dumbest things people have stolen from restaurants.