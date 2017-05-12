Food & Drink

At City Limits, NYC's Dumpling Paradise

Published On 05/12/2017
Editor's Note: This is an episode of Food/Groups, Thrillist's brand-new YouTube series based on the deep, delicious relationships between different communities and the foods & food practices by which they define themselves. Subscribe to Thrillist's YouTube channel and tune in for a brand-new episode every Monday morning at 7am EST.

Ten miles east of New York City's "original" Chinatown in Downtown Manhattan lies one of the fastest-growing Asian-American neighborhoods in the country: Flushing, Queens.

Mandarin-speaking Chinese immigrants dominate the scene here on the outskirts of this outer borough, so it's become a must-hit food mecca for less-touristy tastes of Chinese-American staples. Take dumplings. Flushing has some of the city's very finest examples, and together they form a crucial part of the culinary and social fabric of "Chinese Manhattan."

But you can't talk about Flushing and dumplings without talking to the Queen of Dumplings herself: Helen You. So we caught up with her at Dumpling Galaxy (her second Flushing dumpling house, opened after the runaway success of her still-fantastic Tianjin Dumpling House in Golden Mall) to get her take on what these tasty, doughy little orbs of joy mean to the neighborhood. 

