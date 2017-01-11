Dunkin' Donuts and Pop-Tarts Have Joined Forces, and It's Weirdly Amazing

Admittedly, Pop-Tarts are a young person's game. Their colorful icing schemes and high-fructose filling scream school bus, not morning commute. It's not because they aren't delicious, they just give off a "hey-my-fingers-are-sticky-and-I-can't-grow-facial-hair" vibe.
But perhaps these two new latte-flavored Pop-Tarts will change that. According to a press release, Dunkin' Donuts -- everyone's favorite New England-based coffee chain -- has joined forces with the popular toaster pastry maker to bring breakfast snacking into adulthood. Because nothing says "I'm a grown-up" like coffee-flavored toaster fodder.
First up is the Vanilla Latte flavor -- which features a creamy vanilla filling and coffee icing, complete with the ubiquitous latte swirl (sans judgy barista).
This sucker tastes more like a Brown Sugar Cinnamon/S'more Pop-Tart mix than an actual DD vanilla latte. But maybe that's for the best.
The second flavor, Chocolate Mocha Latte, is a little more intense: It has a double-espresso filling and a cream-flavored icing base with a swirl of coffee flavor on top. It's super-chocolaty. Like Augustus Gloop-falling-into-a-river-of-chocolate chocolaty. Again, this is not a bad thing.
You can see for yourself, as this December the (limited time only!) the Dunkin' Donuts Pop-Tarts will be available everywhere you normally pick up Pop-Tarts. Which -- unless you have an underground Pop-Tart dealer like I do -- probably means your local supermarket.
Good luck. And don't be ashamed if you love them.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Wil Fulton is a staff writer for Thrillist. He actually blames Gwyneth Paltrow for most of the world's problems. Follow him @wilfulton.