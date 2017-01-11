Easy 5-Ingredient Appetizers From Chefs

Almond Stuffed Dates with Lime Zest

Jenn Louis, Lincoln, Portland OR

“This is one of my favorite appetizers, and it pairs well with most drinks people tend to serve around the holidays, especially bubbles. The dates are sweet and savory—we’ve had guests at the restaurant order them for an appetizer and again for dessert.”

How to make it: Get some fancy Marcona almonds and good quality dates. Stuff each date with a few almonds and then warm them on the stove. Serve them still warm with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt and some freshly grated lime zest.