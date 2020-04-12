The 3 Easy Bisquick Recipes You Need For When You Can’t Find Flour

Flour has been a bit of a scarcity lately, if you’re choosing to ignore the cassava and almond flours of the world (which I am). When you’re in a bit of a pinch, however, Bisquick can step in and save the day. Bisquick is essentially a dry mix containing flour, corn starch, oil, and leavening agents -- like baking soda -- all mixed together inside a single box. Using Bisquick instead of flour means puffier end-products, like an extra fluffy pancake, a particularly blossoming onion ring, or baked goods that really rise in the oven. If you can’t get your hands on all-purpose flour right now, then pick up a box of Bisquick and try out these sweet and savory recipes.
Pancakes
Pancakes are the flagship Bisquick dish. Thanks to the leavening agents premixed into Bisquick, the results are always impossibly fluffy pancakes. And they only get better with the addition of chocolate chips, sliced bananas, toasted nuts, crushed Oreos, plump blueberries… we could keep going. This recipe makes 6-8 servings.
Start by placing a greased (butter or vegetable oil) griddle over medium heat. Combine 1 cup of Bisquick with 1 egg and ½ a cup of milk. For sweetened pancakes, add a teaspoon of sugar. Feel free to get creative here; you can add a dash of cinnamon, a teaspoon of vanilla extract, or even lemon zest.
Using a ¼ cup, spoon batter onto the hot griddle. Wait for pancake batter to bubble up before flipping. Cook 2-4 minutes until golden brown. Top with fresh fruit, cookie dough, or whatever your heart desires.
Sausage Balls
Sausage balls -- otherwise known as “Awesome Balls” by our Senior Travel Editor, Andy Kryza, who swears by this recipe -- are a go-to snack made with only three ingredients. They work well for potlucks, holiday gatherings, or just lounging on the couch rewatching Tiger King. Awesome balls are like having a cheddar-filled sausage biscuit on hand without having to go through the struggle of cutting cold butter in flour and ending up with dense and brittle hockey pucks. Just don’t make the same mistake I did and google “awesome balls.”
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Into a mixing bowl add ½ lb of sausage, a ½ lb of cheddar cheese, and 1 ¼ cups of Bisquick. Combine ingredients well (it may feel dry at first, but keep mixing).
Shape ingredients into spheres roughly the size of golfballs; this recipe should yield approximately 16 balls. Bake until golden brown, approximately 30 minutes, and -- if you want to do it Andy’s way -- enjoy with a red pepper-infused maple syrup. Hot honey works just as well.
Onion Rings
Swapping in Bisquick for flour in fried recipes means more umph, more golden, glistening puffiness. If that’s the type of batter for onion rings that you prefer -- over a crispier, panko-crusted version -- then this is the recipe for you. The same can be done with fried fish or chicken tenders (though, after trying it out, I personally would not recommend using Bisquick for your tenders).
Cut a sweet onion into ½ inch slices, separating the rings.
To make the batter, combine 1¼ cup of Bisquick, ½ cup of buttermilk, ⅓ cup of beer, a pinch of pepper, and 2 teaspoons of garlic powder. Stir together; if the batter is too thick, feel free to add more beer until desired consistency.
Submerge rings into batter, ensuring they are well-coated, and gently drop each ring into a pot of oil heated at 375 degrees (use vegetable oil or peanut oil). Fry until golden brown on the outside and cooked on the inside, approximately 5 minutes, making sure to consistently turn the rings. Serve with ranch, honey mustard, mustard, or whatever condiment floats your boat.
