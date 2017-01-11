9 Easy, Unboring Chicken Dinners

Can’t get enough of chicken? Here are nine chicken recipes that are everything BUT boring or bland. You can cook these meals faster than it would take you to make a Chick-fil-A run.
Creamy garlic chicken with broccoli
This fast, filling chicken dish, drenched in a creamy garlic sauce, is an entire meal cooked in one pot. Add a side of pasta or rice to soak up the sauce or mix in some other veggies like spinach and zucchini. Recipe here.
Chicken with bacon and white wine sauce
Chicken and bacon?? Where could you possibly go wrong? Add some shallots and dry white wine (which we totally won’t judge you if you decide to drink some as you cook) and you have a beautiful one-skillet meal. This dish is a great crowd pleaser, but also easy enough to make for yourself on a weeknight. Recipe here.
Hasselback chicken stuffed with mozzarella, tomato, and basil recipe
What's a Hasselback potato you say? No, it's not a starchy homage to the ol' Baywatch spud, I mean, stud. They're potatoes that are sliced thinly on top -- but connected at the bottom -- to give you a greater topping-to-starch ratio. This poultry riff on the trending dish, loads up chicken breasts with mozzarella, tomato, and basil. Recipe here.
Orange chicken
Put Panda Express to shame with this easy American Chinese classic. It just takes three ingredients -- BBQ sauce, orange marmalade, soy sauce -- to whip up this sticky, satisfying dish. Recipe here.
Spinach-stuffed chicken breasts
Stuffed chicken breasts look and sound fahn-cy. But making them is pushing a mixture of spinach, feta, cream cheese, and garlic into an incision in the chicken. Basically, if you can hold a knife and mix four ingredients, you can make this sweet-looking dish. Recipe here.
Cilantro-lime grilled chicken with avocado salsa
Yes, summer is finally over (RIP summer Fridays). But that doesn't mean you can't cook like it's sunny and warm. A bright, colorful salsa of avocado, tomato, and red onion, along with a sprinkling of cilantro, liven up simple grilled chicken breasts. Recipe here.
Baked garlic Parmesan chicken
In the grand hierarchy of chicken dishes, crispy, tender fried always trumps boring, health-conscious baked. But let's be real: we're not yanking out the deep fryer and gallons of oil at 7:27pm on a Tuesday, and that's where a baked chicken recipe with a fried vibe comes in. The coating of grated parmesan, mayo, and garlic powder turns into a crunchy golden brown crust in the oven. Bonus: there's no chance your work shirt will get splattered with hot oil. Recipe here.
Honey lime chicken
The honey, lime, soy sauce, and garlic marinade does the job on these chicken thighs. The sweet-sour-salty recipe is easy as hell to make -- just don't forget to line that baking sheet with foil. Recipe here.
Lemon butter chicken
A dry dieter's chicken dish this is not. The lush sauce of cream, chicken broth, and butter here is brightened with white wine, lemon juice, and paprika. Recipe here.
