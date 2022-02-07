Host Game Day Like a Pro with These Easy Wing Recipes

Allow me to be your wing woman for a moment—I’d like to empower you in your quest to whip up the ultimate game day snack. The chicken wing is a magical food. It is an interactive, compact vehicle for essentially any condiment. This means it’s a bite that satisfies the masses, a real choose-your-own-adventure meat. We’ve compiled a list of some essential recipes to fulfill your chicky nuggie dreams.

Could you have them delivered? Sure. But these recipes are so quick and easy you might as well lock in your very own game day win and impress your guests (and yourself) with made-from-scratch ones instead. It’s an unexpected special something that will make you the host with the most. Another important suggestion would be to listen to the band Wings whilst cooking for a truly immersive experience.