Healthy 10-Minute Dinner Recipes

Zucchini noodles with tomato sauce.
Flickr/miss_yasmina

Most quickie dinners rely on not-so-healthy standards, like a mountain of simple starches or a huge hunk of meat. It's hard enough getting dinner on the table fast, never mind finding something that is good for you too. Isn't it just easier to order a pizza? Well, we scoured Pinterest for the feel-good dinners that you can churn out in 10 minutes. Here are our favorites.  

thrillist

Egg drop soup

This soup is a healthy, adult version of Cup Noodles. Seriously, it takes only a little more effort than using a microwave. You will barely have to pause your Netflix show to make a flavorful, soul-warming bowl. Recipe here

Cauliflower rice

If you haven't heard of the cauliflower craze, where have you been? The real game-changer and time-saver in this recipe is Trader Joe's Riced Cauliflower. The beautiful thing about cauliflower rice is not only is it healthy, but it's also super fast to cook, much, much faster than actual rice. Add in some eggs, veggies, or meats (if that is more your thing) to make a healthy takeout alternative. Recipe here.

thrillist

Portobello pizzas

To be clear, pizza can never be replaced in our starchy, starchy hearts. But this recipe gets pretty damn close. To those living the low-carb, gluten-free life -- or just, you know, week -- portobello mushrooms are a hearty, umami-rich sub-in for the standard dough-based crust. Covered in bright tomato sauce, gooey cheese, and pepperoni (or any topping you like!), it won't taste like diet food. Recipe here.

thrillist

Easy pad Thai

Whipping up Thai noodles in 10 minutes may sound ambitious, but it's actually very doable. The key is having all your ingredients ready when it's go-time in the pan. Recipe here

thrillist

Italian chicken wraps

These wraps are perfect if you are starving, on the run, and just plain sick of salads. The time-saver here is buying pre-cooked chicken -- we won't count it as cheating if you don't. Fresh chunks of avocado add a creamy richness, while the croutons add an extra crunch. Recipe here.

Thai basil chicken (gai pad krapow)

This Thai street-food favorite is just as quick to whip up at home as it is to order curbside in Bangkok. Just a few ingredients -- garlic, fish sauce, Thai chilies, and sweet basil -- ensure this stir-fry is bursting with flavor. Recipe here.

thrillist

Chicken tortilla lettuce cups

For this riff on the P.F. Chang's classic, seasoned tortilla chips, black beans, corn, and cilantro add Mexican flavors. The cool butter lettuce pulls double duty as a bowl for the zesty mix and a crispy contrast to the sautéed chicken breast. Recipe here.

thrillist

Zucchini pasta with vegan cashew basil pesto

Pasta is the obvious choice for an easy meal. For the carb-conscious, zucchini noodles -- otherwise known as... zoodles -- are the way to go. Instead of the traditional Parmesan, this dairy-free pesto uses cashews to add an element of creaminess. The only catch is if you have to buy a spiralizer, but there are plenty of cheap options and it's totally worth the investment. Recipe here.

thrillist

Crunchy Asian ramen noodle salad

This sweet and crunchy salad is great for making in large batches and eating throughout the week. Just toss toasted ramen and almonds with chunks of sweet, juicy mango, creamy nubs of avocado, crunchy cabbage, and smooth edamame. A zippy dressing of sesame oil, soy, and rice wine vinegar ties everything together. Recipe here.

