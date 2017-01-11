Food & Drink

9 Super-Simple Instant Pot Dinner Recipes

Published On 09/13/2016
For those unaware of the latest cooking trend, the Instant Pot is a programmable pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, porridge maker, cake cooker, sauté and browning pan, steamer, and yogurt maker (if that's your thing) all in one. Basically, it's a massively convenient kitchen appliance that if you haven't already invested in, you need to immediately -- especially if you can't get enough of that sweet homemade yogurt action. But how can you get the most out of it? Here are some recipes that are excellent for the fall, cherry-picked just for you to make things even easier.

thrillist

Carnitas  

Pork and the Instant Pot were made for one another. Done right, your pork will come out juicy, tender, and crazy flavorful. Contrast the spices with some cool avocado and sour cream on a warm tortilla. Recipe here.

thrillist

Beef & broccoli

Before you spend money on Chinese takeout, consider this cheaper, healthier, faster, and definitely, definitely tastier option. You'll have to provide your own fortune cookies, but that's a small price to pay. Recipe here.

thrillist

Moroccan sticky chicken

This dish takes a little longer to make, but is 100% worth the effort. Covered with honey, molasses, and lemon zest, this fall-off-the-bone chicken will make you rethink how you eat poultry. Recipe here.

Cream of butternut squash & ginger soup

Creamy and unexpectedly filling, this is the perfect entry-level recipe to test out your Instant Pot skills, and a great alternative to the Top Ramen you would have resorted to otherwise. Recipe here.

thrillist

Whole roast chicken

The Instant Pot allows you to cook a whole chicken in less time than it takes to roast one, plus it makes it far more juicy. If you're cooking for a crowd, this recipe right here will do beautifully. 

thrillist

Salisbury steak meatballs

Half ground turkey, half lean ground beef, these meatballs are cooked in a mushroom gravy so the meat is juicy and tender as hell. It's almost like going to IKEA, except without all the college kids and screaming children. Recipe here.

thrillist

Honey BBQ wings

Wings are a pain to make, but part of the magic of the Instant Pot is that you don't have to defrost frozen meat. If you want crispy char though, don't forget to broil the wings once the meat's cooked through. Recipe here.

Spaghetti squash

Spaghetti squash may not be actual pasta, but it's definitely a healthy alternative. Top with some pork and pretend you are eating real pasta. Don't think too hard about it. Recipe here.

thrillist

Jalapeño popper chicken chili

Take advantage of the "Bean/Chili" setting on the Instant Pot with a chili that tastes like it could have been forged from an appetizer at Chili's. Get the 15-minute recipe here.

Alex Seclow is Thrillist's social media coordinator. She usually cooks exclusively with Nutella, but is feeling pretty damn inspired by these Instant Pot recipes.

