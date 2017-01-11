9 Super-Simple Instant Pot Dinner Recipes

For those unaware of the latest cooking trend, the Instant Pot is a programmable pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, porridge maker, cake cooker, sauté and browning pan, steamer, and yogurt maker (if that's your thing) all in one. Basically, it's a massively convenient kitchen appliance that if you haven't already invested in, you need to immediately -- especially if you can't get enough of that sweet homemade yogurt action. But how can you get the most out of it? Here are some recipes that are excellent for the fall, cherry-picked just for you to make things even easier.
Carnitas
Pork and the Instant Pot were made for one another. Done right, your pork will come out juicy, tender, and crazy flavorful. Contrast the spices with some cool avocado and sour cream on a warm tortilla. Recipe here.
Beef & broccoli
Before you spend money on Chinese takeout, consider this cheaper, healthier, faster, and definitely, definitely tastier option. You'll have to provide your own fortune cookies, but that's a small price to pay. Recipe here.
Moroccan sticky chicken
This dish takes a little longer to make, but is 100% worth the effort. Covered with honey, molasses, and lemon zest, this fall-off-the-bone chicken will make you rethink how you eat poultry. Recipe here.
Cream of butternut squash & ginger soup
Creamy and unexpectedly filling, this is the perfect entry-level recipe to test out your Instant Pot skills, and a great alternative to the Top Ramen you would have resorted to otherwise. Recipe here.
Whole roast chicken
The Instant Pot allows you to cook a whole chicken in less time than it takes to roast one, plus it makes it far more juicy. If you're cooking for a crowd, this recipe right here will do beautifully.
Salisbury steak meatballs
Half ground turkey, half lean ground beef, these meatballs are cooked in a mushroom gravy so the meat is juicy and tender as hell. It's almost like going to IKEA, except without all the college kids and screaming children. Recipe here.
Honey BBQ wings
Wings are a pain to make, but part of the magic of the Instant Pot is that you don't have to defrost frozen meat. If you want crispy char though, don't forget to broil the wings once the meat's cooked through. Recipe here.
Spaghetti squash
Spaghetti squash may not be actual pasta, but it's definitely a healthy alternative. Top with some pork and pretend you are eating real pasta. Don't think too hard about it. Recipe here.
Jalapeño popper chicken chili
Take advantage of the "Bean/Chili" setting on the Instant Pot with a chili that tastes like it could have been forged from an appetizer at Chili's. Get the 15-minute recipe here.
