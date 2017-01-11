Listen Up, Boys: Salads Make You Smell Better to Women

Before any big date I like to aggressively chew eight cloves of garlic and refrain from showering for a few days. Because frankly, if you don't accept me at my smelliest, you don't deserve me at my... um, not smelliest.

But if you are the kind of guy who suffers from olfactory anxiety when it comes to the opposite sex, you might want to clean up your diet. According to a new study published this month in Evolution and Human Behavior (which you've obviously read cover-to-cover by now), dudes who ate balanced diets full of fruits and vegetables, with moderate amounts of fats and proteins, ended up smelling better than their carb-loading counterparts -- according to the lab women who were sniffin' them.