Food & Drink

Listen Up, Boys: Salads Make You Smell Better to Women

By Published On 08/26/2016 By Published On 08/26/2016
Michelle No Smelling Food
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Before any big date I like to aggressively chew eight cloves of garlic and refrain from showering for a few days. Because frankly, if you don't accept me at my smelliest, you don't deserve me at my... um, not smelliest.

But if you are the kind of guy who suffers from olfactory anxiety when it comes to the opposite sex, you might want to clean up your diet. According to a new study published this month in Evolution and Human Behavior (which you've obviously read cover-to-cover by now), dudes who ate balanced diets full of fruits and vegetables, with moderate amounts of fats and proteins, ended up smelling better than their carb-loading counterparts -- according to the lab women who were sniffin' them. 

If you are wondering why this study is focused on attractiveness to females -- and not just the overall misfortune of being smelly -- consider that smell has proven to be a highly significant factor with women choosing potential mates. And if this is seeming a little heteronormative -- first off, good on you for noticing! -- the study is specifically geared toward tracking factors that influence reproduction. Something that can obviously only happen between a man and a woman (for now).
 
So in the end, swapping out your pizza for a Caprese salad once in a while will not only keep you svelte, it will keep you smelling good. And you know what they say: the way to a woman's heart/bedroom is always straight through her nose.

They say that, right? 

They don't?

Well, they should. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Wil Fulton is a staff writer for Thrillist. He actually is smell-blind. Follow him @wilfulton.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
You Can Now Order Food Through Facebook, You Beautifully Lazy Person

related

READ MORE
This 100-Year-Old Woman Just Won Free McDonald's for the Rest of Her Life

related

READ MORE
An In-N-Out Manager Reveals the Chain's Biggest Secrets

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like