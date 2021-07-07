Eating Seaweed Could Be the Key To Sustainable Seafood

Seaweed is bringing a whole new meaning to eating your greens.

While you may envision lanky, leafy organisms living at the bottom of the ocean, seaweed actually refers to a number of species and algae found in the ocean and other bodies of water. And you can eat it.

A specific type of seaweed called kelp is showing up on dinner plates and in snack bags, bringing along a host of vitamins, and significant sources of potassium, calcium, and iron. But thanks to regenerative farming techniques, companies like 12 Tides and Akua are bringing kelp to you without ever having to go deep sea diving yourself.

“[Ocean regenerative farming] is a form of aquaculture in the ocean, and the idea is that it has a net positive benefit on the surrounding marine ecosystems,” says Pat Schnettler, co-founder of 12 Tides, a San Francisco-based company that produces organic puffed kelp snacks. “In our context, it mostly involves kelp and seaweed farming and, because it’s also zero input, it helps improve water quality.”

Seaweed grown using zero-input ocean regenerative farming requires no fertilizers, pesticides, land, or freshwater. These ocean farms absorb a ton of carbon, and since the excess carbon in the ocean is what causes acidification, these techniques prevent species loss.

12 Tides primarily partners with Sarah Redmond, the founder of Springtide Seaweed in Maine. “Kelp farming is still a fairly small industry in North America, but it’s important for us to maintain that direct relationship. We want our work to support the farmers and support the industry of regenerative ocean farming and help it grow,” Schnettler says.