Things You're Doing Wrong When Eating Thai Food

Everyone knows that guy who thinks he's a Thai-food expert. He orders all his food "THAI SPICY" and bitches when the noodles don't make him sweat like a red-faced beast. He knowingly asks for chopsticks because, you know, the servers are just hiding them from the white people. Well, turns out that that guy's all wrong -- and so are many of us on Thai food.

To set ourselves straight, we chatted to three real-deal experts: acclaimed Bangkok-born chef Ian Chalermkittichai, who operates nine restaurants, including Issaya Siamese Club; Penny Lee, who helps run her family's revered Las Vegas restaurant Lotus of Siam; and chef Chat Suansilphong, who moved from Bangkok to open Fish Cheeks with brother Ohm in New York City. Here's what they have to say about all the misconceptions about Thai food in America.