8 Eco-Friendly Cannabis Brands to Support for Earth Day

Elite concentrates start with great plant material, and Raw Garden’s live resin products are sourced from a 50-acre organic farm in the rolling hills of Santa Barbara’s wine country. For the uninitiated, “live resin”—the most popular concentrate to fill vape carts and dab rigs these days—is made when freshly harvested cannabis is cryogenically flash-frozen and extracted into a resinous sauce that offers more flavor, aromas, and possibly the truest representation of a strains’ characteristics than other forms of consumption. Raw Garden is prolific in its resin output, having produced live resin from more than 850 different strains, with a new drop launching each week.

To achieve a resin with no artificial ingredients, flavors, or thinners, Raw Garden’s grow operation is modeled on existing USDA organic agricultural standards, to ensure environmentally clean and sustainable practices. Meeting those standards means using only organic and natural fertilizers, soil amendments, and pest control methods on the farm. Raw Garden’s plants also use less than a gallon of water per plant, per day—

about five times less