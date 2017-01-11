The Egg McMuffin Is Basically Diet Food

While some may argue that you'd actually be a much healthier person if you skipped breakfast entirely, breakfast really is the most important meal of the day. And for those who understand this, but don't have time to make a healthy breakfast at home, fattening fast food is often the only option.

But as the The Kitchn wisely points out, the Egg McMuffin is surprisingly not that horrible for you! The classic breakfast sandwich (which is now available all-day long) consists of an English muffin, one egg, one small circle of Canadian bacon, American cheese, and butter. It comes in at a meager 290 calories. Pretty benign stuff.