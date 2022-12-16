Eggnog Is Begging You to Turn It into Ice Cream

Photo by Cole Saladino for Thrillist

Eggnog, in its silky, custardy essence, drinks like melted ice cream. So what if—instead of gulping it straight down, or remixing it into a booze-filled coquito—we churned it up? Frozen treats very rarely make the holiday dessert spread, but this eggnog ice cream, with its fragrant, warming spices, will do excellently scooped on top of your favorite baked goods. This recipe comes from chef Kardea Brown, the star behind Food Network’s Delicious Miss Brown and author of New York Times best-seller The Way Home. “Once I see more than one variety of eggnog on the shelves, I know that the holidays are around the corner,” Brown says. “Here in Charleston, it’s still pretty hot, so I thought, Why not turn this eggnog into ice cream and pair it with a warm dessert?”

On Instagram, Brown posted a video of her making the ice cream accompanied by peach cobbler, spurring many desperate comments begging for the recipe. It all starts with from-scratch eggnog. “It’s a little time-consuming but definitely worth doing,” Brown says, and while she likes to use real rum in her version, that part’s up to you. “I know some people are not big fans of alcoholic beverages in their desserts or drinks, so rum flavoring is also an option.” But if you’re pressed for time, store-bought eggnog will do just fine, and Brown recommends Southern Comfort brand. Before you get to actually making the ice cream, though, don’t forget to toss a pan into the freezer. “You’re going to put the mixture into this very cold pan, which will encourage it to freeze up a little faster,” she says. When it comes to making ice cream at home, Brown says not to expect the somewhat hard consistency present in the store-bought variety, which is made possible with stabilizers. “This is going to be more like a soft serve,” she says. “The longer you leave it in the freezer, the more it comes together, but just be reminded that once you take the scoop out, and the air hits it, it’s going to melt fairly quickly.”

You’ll still get that creamy texture, though, thanks to the presence of heavy cream, which you must beat with a very careful eye. Pay attention to when the cream turns into just-over-soft, then stop there. “If you go any further than that, you’ll whip out all the air that you just whipped into it, and it’ll go back flat,” Brown says. Once your mixture is frozen and you’re ready to serve it alongside some pie or on its own in a festive goblet, have at it with the toppings. “My grandmother loves eating ice cream with toasted pecans on top,” Brown says. She also recommends a drizzle of rum caramel sauce, or some simple, stewed apples. After all, it’s that time of year to be a little extra.

Eggnog Ice Cream Ingredients: • 1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

• 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

• Pinch kosher salt

• 2 cups heavy cream

• 16 ounces (2 cups) egg nog of your choice (full fat) Directions: 1. Place a large loaf pan in the freezer for 30 minutes.

2. Beat the sweetened condensed milk, eggnog, vanilla and salt in a large bowl with a hand-held mixer until smooth. Set aside. (Wash and dry the beaters.)

3. Beat the heavy cream in a large bowl with the hand-held mixer until stiff peaks form.

4. Fold the heavy cream into the eggnog mixture.

5. Spoon or pour the mixture into the frozen pan.

6. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and freeze until firm, at least 6 hours but preferably overnight.

7. To serve, let the ice cream stand at room temperature for about 5 minutes before scooping into serving bowls.