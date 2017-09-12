Elementary School Teacher Claims Breakfast Made Him Late 111 Times

A New Jersey elementary school teacher was almost toast -- thanks to his proclivity for, well, toast.
Despite arriving late to work 111 times in just two years, Arnold Anderson can keep his job as a teacher at the Roosevelt Elementary School after a state arbitrator rejected the school's attempt to fire him, according to a report by The Associated Press. Anderson, who has been a teacher for 15 years, said it's all breakfast's fault.
"I have a bad habit of eating breakfast in the morning, and I lost track of time," Anderson egg-splained to the AP. "I have to cut out eating breakfast at home."
Anderson was tardy 46 times during the last school year and 65 times during the one before that, but he claims he was only ever late by one or two minutes and was never late to class, according to the report. Likely story.
The school has suspended him until January 1. So, now he has plenty of time to really indulge in that most important meal of the day before he's stuck with a granola bar on the way out the door... like the rest of us.
