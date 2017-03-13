Restaurant Customers Who Made Servers' Lives a Living Hell

"Richard: 'But is it SUSTAINABLE?'

"Server: 'Can you be a bit more specific about your concerns? What do you mean by sustainable?'

"Richard: 'Sustainable.'

"Server: 'I can get my manager, if you'd like?'

"Richard: 'No, don't worry about it. I'll have the the steak fajitas. But I want my dessert first. Bring me the ice cream.'

"Server: 'You want the fried ice cream… before your meal?'

"Richard: 'That's what I said.' He was staring at her as though she was being absolutely absurd to even question this request.

"The server scribbled it down and took the rest of our orders as we stared at each other in disbelief. My girlfriend got up to 'use the bathroom,' but actually found the server and apologized on behalf of her dad.