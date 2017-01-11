This Bulldog Chasing Down an Ice Cream Truck Is All of Us

Apparently the ice cream man also gets a kick out of this demanding repeat customer, and readies himself with the pop as soon as he hears Rambo panting down the sidewalk.

"This dog always gets ice cream from me while the owner is watching,” Akins Luwoye, the truck’s driver, said. “Other dogs on my route, when they hear the music, they're scared. But he is not scared, so it's unique."

It’s a good thing this pup lives down South, where ice cream truck season stretches well into autumn. Otherwise, those dog days would have ended weeks ago...

